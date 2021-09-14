An A-Frame Cabin Celebrates the Zero-Emission Lifestyle in Finland
For $35 a night, visitors are invited to pursue a zero-waste lifestyle in an eco-friendly cabin prototype on an idyllic Finnish island.
Created by Helsinki–based designer Robin Falck for energy company Neste’s Journey to Zero campaign, the Nolla Cabin uses a back-to-nature approach to inspire guests to adopt a minimal environmental footprint.
Building off of his previous Nido Cabin design, Robin Falck developed the Nolla Cabin prototype in the span of five to six weeks. The cabin was prefabricated from locally sourced Kerto LVL plywood at the Protos Demos workshop in one week, and then swiftly installed at Vallisaari with minimal landscape impact.
"The cabin represents an alternative way of living, without any of the unnecessary commodities we consume these days," explains Falck. "It represents an approach to living where the focus is more on what lays on the outside of a dwelling, rather than within."
True to its name—Nolla means ‘zero’ in Finnish—the cabin was built and furnished using only sustainable materials. The unit's tiny 97-square-foot size and placement on a private lot meant the firm did not need a construction permit.
Falck continues: "Nolla is easy to construct, dissemble, and transport. Because moving and constructing it can be accomplished by only a few people, no heavy machinery is needed. The 'paws' enable it to be erected in any terrain without permanent groundwork, so it can be used for low-impact living in delicate surroundings, as we have done in Vallisaari."
Powered with Fortum rooftop solar panels and Neste MY Renewable Diesel, the cabin operates completely off the grid. No running water means guests will need to bathe in the sea and use ecological dry toilets, located a quarter-mile walk away. Fresh water can be found a half-mile walk away at the Vallisaari guest port.
The cabin is available to rent on Airnb.
Positively surprised by the cabin’s popularity, Neste has shared that they are looking into possibilities for making the cabin available for rental again, with next phases for the cabin(s) to be announced soon.
