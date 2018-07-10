A Modern Home Embraces Nature With a Unique L-Shaped Design

Designed by Derek Dellekamp, Jachen Schleich, and Ándres Palomino of local studio Dellekamp Arquitectos, the 7,500-square-foot house is located in the delightful lakeside town of Valle de Bravo.

Featuring exterior walls composed of vertical cement slabs and large glass sliding doors, the team has thoughtfully combined the concrete volumes with stone to create a sleek L-shaped structure.