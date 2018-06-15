A Minimalist Residence Rises From Medieval Italian Ruins

In 2017, Italian firm GGA Architetti wrapped the three-year renovation of a cluster of ancient buildings on one of the highest hills in Urbino. The new system rises from the remains of medieval communes. The renovation kept the exterior forms and stonework of the buildings intact, then made subtle tweaks to cue the modern interior.

There are three floors to the combined buildings: a subterranean level that hosts a cinema room, an exhibition gallery, and a gym with a spa; a main garden level with the primary living spaces; and an upper floor with a master suite and two ensuite bedrooms. The architects' intent to keep the exterior as uncluttered as possible extended to the placement of the garage and main entrance. "In order to avoid the parking of cars and the sight of any means of transport at the garden level, the main entrance is located in the large garage in the basement," they write.

