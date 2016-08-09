An Interior Designer's Streamlined Kitchen

The kitchen in her Portland, Oregon, residence makes clever use of space to eliminate clutter and maximize convenience. "I wanted it to look like an elegant, glamorous space but function like a restaurant," says Wilson, who is able to shuttle dishes straight from the stove to the large kitchen island, where the family enjoys most of its meals. Additionally, the layout of the sink hides any countertop messes from guests in the family room.

"Our kitchen really is the room in the house we spend most of our time in," says Wilson, whose three children are Olivia, Penn, and Chloe. Being a mother has been a source of inspiration for designing beautiful and functional spaces.

Dual Flow Burners deliver rapid, even heating that can reach up to 23,500 BTU, and the cooktop offers a total of up to 116,000 BTU with burners simmering at 140 degrees. A power griddle reaches 18,000 BTU. The dials offer precise control with LED halos that turn white, orange, and red to indicate heating up, preheated, and self-cleaning modes, respectively.

When choosing appliances for the streamlined space, Wilson gravitated towards DCS by Fisher & Paykel. The professional-grade 48" Dual Fuel Range makes a strong visual statement with the benefit of a powerful performance, contributing to the restaurant-style kitchen she wanted. "I love how seamlessly it fits in with the decor," says Wilson, who used a palette of neutral and metallic hues. "It services so many functions and offers versatility all in one place." With six burners and a griddle plate at her disposal, she can whip up several dishes at once while using fewer pots and pans. The oven boasts 12% more usable space than models with exposed bake elements, able to hold commercial-sized baking sheets. At the end of the meal, Wilson can turn on the oven’s self-cleaning mode and focus on being with her family.

The oven racks fully extend for easy access, and the side racks are removable for cleaning.

The DishDrawer® dishwasher slides out like a drawer and doesn't require you to crouch to load dishes. Folding tines allow for large pots, bowls, and plates up to 13".

While she wanted some elements to stand out, Wilson wanted others to blend in. The 24" DishDrawer® dishwasher is camouflaged as part of the cabinetry and ergonomically installed so that she doesn’t have to bend to load or unload it. It is strategically placed to allow her to peek into the children’s playroom, which is just beyond the kitchen. The adjustable racking system gives Wilson the option of running a smaller load, which she calls an "absolute game-changer for moms." The 36" ActiveSmart Refrigerator is also integrated with the cabinets to maintain a seamless look throughout the kitchen. Wilson praises it for being easy to organize with adjustable shelving options and LED lighting in all compartments. The cantilevered glass shelves are simple to clean, designed to contain spills and slide out for a quick wipe-down.

Nine wash cycles vary from delicate to heavy duty.

When closed, the integrated fridge becomes flush with the cabinetry. DCS's ActiveSmart Foodcare technology monitors fridge use and adapts the temperature to keep food fresh.

Ultimately, the kitchen is where the family most often connects. The kitchen island isn’t just for eating; homework, arts and crafts, and baking projects happen there as well. At night, Wilson and her husband have conversations while they do the dishes. With so much of the home centered in the kitchen, it was essential for Wilson to design a space that was welcoming and intuitive to navigate. She tells us, "My DCS appliances are one of the main reasons why I love my kitchen so much—each of them is easy to operate and aesthetically pleasing."