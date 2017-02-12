A Sneak Peek Into an Interior Designer's "No Ordinary Kitchen" Renovation
Delivering innovative technology, arresting aesthetics, and unparalleled customer service in each and every product is no small feat—but Signature Kitchen Suite is no ordinary brand. The company’s commitment to creating "No Ordinary Kitchen" is evident in its line of luxury appliances. From Wi-Fi enabled technology to superb craftsmanship and an around-the-clock concierge service, the features offered by Signature Kitchen Suite make an impact not just in the kitchen, but also on a lifestyle. A perfect illustration of this is the brand’s new partnership with Los Angeles-based designer Amber Lewis: together, they’ve undertaken a kitchen renovation that will give Lewis a "No Ordinary Kitchen" to call her own.
When Malibu native Amber Lewis started her interior design blog, her focus was on carving out a space online for her adventures as a first-time homeowner and design advocate. Since then, Amber Interiors has grown into a design-build firm with clients all across the country (on the blog, she refers to them with spirited code names like "Client Freakin Fabulous" and "Client Double Thumbs Up"). She has over ten years of experience under her belt and draws from her extensive world travels to create cozy, eclectic spaces that speak to the client’s personality. Lewis’s signature look—which incorporates airy white walls, layered textures, colorful textiles, brushed metals, and nature—has garnered such a devoted audience that it has also launched a furniture and home goods line, an e-commerce business, and a brick-and-mortar store.
For all her success as an interior design maven, however, Lewis’s home in Calabasas wasn’t completely up to her standards. "From the get-go nothing about the kitchen screamed Ambular Interiors," she writes on her blog, using a nickname for her company. Enter Signature Kitchen Suite. To document the progress, Lewis is bringing her blog readership and social media following along for the ride with updates about the remodeling and installation process.
As a sneak peek into her grand plans, Lewis put together a mood board of materials and inspiration shots illustrating the environment she aimed to build. The new space features Scandinavian influences with muted, earthy tones for the cabinets, white oak flooring, and coordinating floating shelves. The glazed thin bricks forming the backsplash are a warm counterpart to a Calacatta Michelangelo polished marble countertop on the kitchen island. Keeping things minimal, Lewis has opted for a white undermount sink with a matte black faucet that echoes the oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware.
A perfect complement to both the material and color palettes, stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite round out the "No Ordinary Kitchen." Lewis is especially enamored with the 30" Gas Slide-In Range, whose brass burners add a metallic accent to the overall scheme. "I’m in love," she gushes on her blog. "It goes perfectly with my light, neutral color palette and oil-rubbed bronze hardware." Not just for looks, the RapidHeat™ burners deliver up to 18,500 BTUs for rapid and powerful stovetop heat; in the oven, ProHeat™ Convection technology ensures that heat is evenly distributed for flawlessly cooked dishes. Like all appliances in the Signature Kitchen Suite, the range is Wi-Fi enabled—meaning Lewis will be able to preheat the oven remotely, whether she’s in a client meeting or out foraging for the perfect artisan rug. Cleanup is also a breeze: having sprayed the mess with water, Lewis can activate Speed Clean™ and wipe it away after ten minutes. Above the range, the 30" Hood features an LED light control display, 4 fan speeds, and a clean filter indicator.
Lewis started the journey with a country-style kitchen featuring wooden, scallop-edged cabinets and outdated tiles. While the furnishings needed a revamp, the floor plan didn’t suit her lifestyle, either: Lewis envisioned an open, inviting space and a large kitchen island where she could prepare meals and eat breakfast with her husband and business partner, Mike, and their daughter, Gwyneth. The work was extensive—for three months, the kitchen was a construction zone, which meant many a meal of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the Lewises. In addition to installing new flooring, cabinets, and the island, Lewis and the team updated the windows, exposed the wooden beams on the ceiling, and built a banquette seating area, all while adding square footage for the spacious feel Lewis wanted.
Though unable to cook, Lewis remained optimistic on her blog: "It will be well worth the wait for a kitchen with innovative capabilities (I’m talking Wi-Fi enabled appliances) to bring my wildest culinary dreams to life!"
After the dust finally settled in the kitchen, Lewis was in awe of her new appliances. "I can’t get over how great they look," she wrote. "These appliances are some of the smartest around; while technology is ever evolving—so are they." Since it was off-limits for so long, she looked forward to whipping up a breakfast spread in her "No Ordinary Kitchen," and thanks to the remote preheating feature, she could lounge in bed for a few minutes longer before popping the bacon in the oven.
Lewis did have one confession: "I’m a little embarrassed to admit this, but my new dishwasher is so silent—I thought something was up at first. Good thing I realized it was fully functioning before I gave my fancy new 24/7 concierge service a call." She was referring to the dishwasher’s LoDecibel Quiet Operation, which clocks in at 40 decibels. Though it may only emit a low purr, the dishwasher’s PowerSteam™ technology is a potent combination of energy-efficient, gentle washing and robust efficiency, making the appliance just as effective with delicate stemware as with greasy pans.
If a problem does occur, Signature Kitchen Suite equips customers with around-the-clock service. A push notification on Lewis’s phone alerts her and reports the error to the Kitchen Concierge, available through the Signature At Your Service™ app. The personal concierge service helps with everything from installation to routine maintenance and repairs, making the kitchen a worry-free zone for a busy mother, entrepreneur, and design extraordinaire.
Now that the renovation is in its final stages, Lewis is gearing up for the big reveal on her blog. Stay tuned for the before-and-after photos of her new "No Ordinary Kitchen" by Signature Kitchen Suite—and exclusive insight into the project!