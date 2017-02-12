A Sneak Peek Into an Interior Designer's "No Ordinary Kitchen" Renovation

Delivering innovative technology, arresting aesthetics, and unparalleled customer service in each and every product is no small feat—but Signature Kitchen Suite is no ordinary brand. The company’s commitment to creating "No Ordinary Kitchen" is evident in its line of luxury appliances. From Wi-Fi enabled technology to superb craftsmanship and an around-the-clock concierge service, the features offered by Signature Kitchen Suite make an impact not just in the kitchen, but also on a lifestyle. A perfect illustration of this is the brand’s new partnership with Los Angeles-based designer Amber Lewis: together, they’ve undertaken a kitchen renovation that will give Lewis a "No Ordinary Kitchen" to call her own.

Lewis’s childhood experiences of visiting job sites with her father, a construction developer, kindled her love of interior design and home renovation at a young age. Following a stint in fashion school and a few semesters in the UCLA interior design program, Lewis worked as an assistant at an interior design firm before striking out on her own.

Fill up on the Latest in Kitchen Design Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

When Malibu native Amber Lewis started her interior design blog, her focus was on carving out a space online for her adventures as a first-time homeowner and design advocate. Since then, Amber Interiors has grown into a design-build firm with clients all across the country (on the blog, she refers to them with spirited code names like "Client Freakin Fabulous" and "Client Double Thumbs Up"). She has over ten years of experience under her belt and draws from her extensive world travels to create cozy, eclectic spaces that speak to the client’s personality. Lewis’s signature look—which incorporates airy white walls, layered textures, colorful textiles, brushed metals, and nature—has garnered such a devoted audience that it has also launched a furniture and home goods line, an e-commerce business, and a brick-and-mortar store. For all her success as an interior design maven, however, Lewis’s home in Calabasas wasn’t completely up to her standards. "From the get-go nothing about the kitchen screamed Ambular Interiors," she writes on her blog, using a nickname for her company. Enter Signature Kitchen Suite. To document the progress, Lewis is bringing her blog readership and social media following along for the ride with updates about the remodeling and installation process.

The kitchen mood board features a unified palette of warm beige, gray, and white; the matte black faucet topping the sink and oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware provide a stark contrast. Against this backdrop, stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite offer a material and chromatic departure. "Tell me that’s not the swankiest range you’ve ever laid your eyes on!" writes Lewis.

As a sneak peek into her grand plans, Lewis put together a mood board of materials and inspiration shots illustrating the environment she aimed to build. The new space features Scandinavian influences with muted, earthy tones for the cabinets, white oak flooring, and coordinating floating shelves. The glazed thin bricks forming the backsplash are a warm counterpart to a Calacatta Michelangelo polished marble countertop on the kitchen island. Keeping things minimal, Lewis has opted for a white undermount sink with a matte black faucet that echoes the oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware.

Material samples leap from the mood board into reality.

A perfect complement to both the material and color palettes, stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite round out the "No Ordinary Kitchen." Lewis is especially enamored with the 30" Gas Slide-In Range, whose brass burners add a metallic accent to the overall scheme. "I’m in love," she gushes on her blog. "It goes perfectly with my light, neutral color palette and oil-rubbed bronze hardware." Not just for looks, the RapidHeat™ burners deliver up to 18,500 BTUs for rapid and powerful stovetop heat; in the oven, ProHeat™ Convection technology ensures that heat is evenly distributed for flawlessly cooked dishes. Like all appliances in the Signature Kitchen Suite, the range is Wi-Fi enabled—meaning Lewis will be able to preheat the oven remotely, whether she’s in a client meeting or out foraging for the perfect artisan rug. Cleanup is also a breeze: having sprayed the mess with water, Lewis can activate Speed Clean™ and wipe it away after ten minutes. Above the range, the 30" Hood features an LED light control display, 4 fan speeds, and a clean filter indicator.

The "before" snapshot reveals Lewis’s old kitchen. Not much light penetrated the room despite the skylight above, and it didn’t have the island she wanted for cooking, dining, and entertaining. The remodel added square footage to the space and exposed the wooden beams on the ceiling for added height.

Lewis started the journey with a country-style kitchen featuring wooden, scallop-edged cabinets and outdated tiles. While the furnishings needed a revamp, the floor plan didn’t suit her lifestyle, either: Lewis envisioned an open, inviting space and a large kitchen island where she could prepare meals and eat breakfast with her husband and business partner, Mike, and their daughter, Gwyneth. The work was extensive—for three months, the kitchen was a construction zone, which meant many a meal of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the Lewises. In addition to installing new flooring, cabinets, and the island, Lewis and the team updated the windows, exposed the wooden beams on the ceiling, and built a banquette seating area, all while adding square footage for the spacious feel Lewis wanted.



Living in a house without a kitchen required some patience on Lewis’s part, but she relished the process and kept her readership updated with progress photos. The collage above reveals where the Signature Kitchen Suite appliances go. "I’m especially excited for the 30" range—with its ProHeat™ Convection, I’ll get balanced and even cooking when I’m whipping up a gourmet meal," Lewis writes.

Though unable to cook, Lewis remained optimistic on her blog: "It will be well worth the wait for a kitchen with innovative capabilities (I’m talking Wi-Fi enabled appliances) to bring my wildest culinary dreams to life!"



Lewis also installed the 42" Built-In Side-By-Side Refrigerator, which features a SmartSpace™ system that embeds the ice dispenser in the freezer door, freeing up storage space. The adjustable cantilevered shelves add even more capacity and move with a touch of a button. In keeping with the sleek aesthetic of the kitchen, the fridge also has an LED touch control panel. Lewis can use her phone to monitor energy use, delay defrosting, and check on the fridge's performance with Smart Diagnosis.

"It will be well worth the wait...to bring my wildest culinary dreams to life!" —Amber Lewis

The appliances have been installed, and the "No Ordinary Kitchen" nears completion. In the meantime, Lewis is eager to take the kitchen for a test drive and marvels at the fact that she can preheat the oven from the comfort of her bed. Note the Easy Swivel Handle™, which makes the oven more convenient and safer to use by rotating as you pull. The Wi-Fi enabled range also comes with Smart Diagnosis and Clean Alert to ensure proper function, and Remote Monitoring eases worries of accidentally leaving the gas on.

After the dust finally settled in the kitchen, Lewis was in awe of her new appliances. "I can’t get over how great they look," she wrote. "These appliances are some of the smartest around; while technology is ever evolving—so are they." Since it was off-limits for so long, she looked forward to whipping up a breakfast spread in her "No Ordinary Kitchen," and thanks to the remote preheating feature, she could lounge in bed for a few minutes longer before popping the bacon in the oven.

Lewis did have one confession: "I’m a little embarrassed to admit this, but my new dishwasher is so silent—I thought something was up at first. Good thing I realized it was fully functioning before I gave my fancy new 24/7 concierge service a call." She was referring to the dishwasher’s LoDecibel Quiet Operation, which clocks in at 40 decibels. Though it may only emit a low purr, the dishwasher’s PowerSteam™ technology is a potent combination of energy-efficient, gentle washing and robust efficiency, making the appliance just as effective with delicate stemware as with greasy pans.

The Signature Kitchen Suite dishwasher features a SmartRack™ system with adjustable holders and an optional third rack, accommodating larger and more efficient loads. Lewis can monitor washing cycles from her phone thanks to the appliance's Wi-Fi connectivity as well as download more options through the Washing Cycle Download.