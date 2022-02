The homeowners, Doug Smith, an entrepreneur, and his wife Lorna, an artist, wanted an experimental look and positive atmosphere. "Color is exciting because it really has a life of its own," says Prillinger. "At the scale of architecture, and as light changes throughout the day and year, it does things one doesn’t anticipate. One has to be a little brave to entertain trying to harness it in the first place, and open to, or better yet, excited by some amount of uncertainty."