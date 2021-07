Pocket Change: "We wanted the main spaces of the house to flow into each other while still being able to isolate areas for privacy," says Bull, who designed floor-to-ceiling pocket doors that slide into the wall, closing off the bedroom wing, the meditation room, and the entryway. "We spec’d Häfele Hawa Junior sliding door hardware. At about $225 per door it’s a bit more expensive than some other brands, but it is very smooth and quiet."