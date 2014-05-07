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An Eco-Friendly Wood-Clad House in the French CountrysideView 4 Photos
Dwell Magazine

An Eco-Friendly Wood-Clad House in the French Countryside

The serene 1,786-square-foot structure provides a sanctuary for the owner outside Paris.
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This story was published in Dwell’s May 2014 issue.

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Kelsey Keith
Dwell Contributor
Kelsey Keith has written about design, art, and architecture for a variety of print and online publications.

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Green HomesEuropean HomesDwell Magazine