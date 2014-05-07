An Eco-Friendly Wood-Clad House in the French Countryside
The serene 1,786-square-foot structure provides a sanctuary for the owner outside Paris.
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This story was published in Dwell’s May 2014 issue.
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Kelsey Keith
Dwell Contributor
Kelsey Keith has written about design, art, and architecture for a variety of print and online publications.
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