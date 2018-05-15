This Stacked Concrete Home Is Not Your Typical Golf Course Dwelling

After being asked to create a year-round vacation home for one of her clients, Argentinian architect Luciano Kruk has designed Casa Golf, a striking 2,949-square-foot dwelling that's comprised of three stacked concrete and glass volumes. Soaring high on a 10,764-square-foot plot of land, the contemporary residence is surrounded by breathtaking views and an unparalleled natural environment.

The middle volume is the largest and most transparent of the three stacked sections.

The couple who commissioned the project wanted to a holiday retreat with a master bedroom, three guest bedrooms, social zones, a private living room, a painting atelier, and a generous number of outdoor extensions that would frame the surrounding views.

The cavern-like space underneath the middle volume serves as a parking area.

Daring volumetric distribution creates an intriguing, sculptural form.

The entrance lobby and guest bedrooms are located on the lowest volume, which is half submerged within the dunes. Across from this volume is a smaller, cubical structure that, together with the lower section, supports the top two volumes, while also serving as a storage space.



The varied heights of the volumes create interesting interior perspectives throughout the home.

The middle volume—which houses the living room, dining area, and kitchen—is set perpendicular to the lower and upper volume, and is the most transparent of the three structures. This part of the home offers 180° views of the golf course and nearby neighborhood.



A guest bedroom that's located on the lowest volume is partially submerged in the dunes.

There is also a hot tub that looks out to views of the surrounding neighborhood.

Designated as the dwelling's "social zone," the front section of the middle volume opens to a large viewing terrace.

The raw concrete is complemented beautifully by warm wood details, as well as cream colored furniture.

The lofty third volume (where the master bedroom and another outdoor deck are located) appears to hang over the terrace, and captures views of the calming sea at a distance.

The dining area connects to an expansive viewing terrace.

A streamlined kitchen houses a concrete slab countertop.

All of the terraces have been constructed with quebracho wood. The southwestern walls of the house, which are exposed to the most sunlight, have been thermally isolated with an interior cladding of kiri wood.

From the master bedroom, the owners can look out to a lake that's part of the golf course.

Kiri wood walls help keep the bedroom cool during the warm months.

To further minimize the heat of the sun, maritime pines have also been installed as brise-soleil.



The large viewing terraces allow the outdoors to play a major part in the home's design.

Layered concrete walls and ceilings add a raw masculinity to the interiors.

By opting for concrete and structuring the house as a lookout composed of volumes arranged around an articulating axis, Kruk was able to create large expanses of overhangs through thoughtful volumetric distribution.

Exposed concrete is used for the rail-less stairs.

Concrete shelves have also been built into a few of the guest bedrooms.

"The scope of their overlapping, and the partially underground entrance lobby also helps lower the height and moderate the visual impact of the entire building," says Kruk.



Cross sectional drawing A.

Cross sectional drawing B.