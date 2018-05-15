This Stacked Concrete Home Is Not Your Typical Golf Course Dwelling
After being asked to create a year-round vacation home for one of her clients, Argentinian architect Luciano Kruk has designed Casa Golf, a striking 2,949-square-foot dwelling that's comprised of three stacked concrete and glass volumes. Soaring high on a 10,764-square-foot plot of land, the contemporary residence is surrounded by breathtaking views and an unparalleled natural environment.
The couple who commissioned the project wanted to a holiday retreat with a master bedroom, three guest bedrooms, social zones, a private living room, a painting atelier, and a generous number of outdoor extensions that would frame the surrounding views.
The entrance lobby and guest bedrooms are located on the lowest volume, which is half submerged within the dunes. Across from this volume is a smaller, cubical structure that, together with the lower section, supports the top two volumes, while also serving as a storage space.
The middle volume—which houses the living room, dining area, and kitchen—is set perpendicular to the lower and upper volume, and is the most transparent of the three structures. This part of the home offers 180° views of the golf course and nearby neighborhood.
Designated as the dwelling's "social zone," the front section of the middle volume opens to a large viewing terrace.
The lofty third volume (where the master bedroom and another outdoor deck are located) appears to hang over the terrace, and captures views of the calming sea at a distance.
All of the terraces have been constructed with quebracho wood. The southwestern walls of the house, which are exposed to the most sunlight, have been thermally isolated with an interior cladding of kiri wood.
To further minimize the heat of the sun, maritime pines have also been installed as brise-soleil.
By opting for concrete and structuring the house as a lookout composed of volumes arranged around an articulating axis, Kruk was able to create large expanses of overhangs through thoughtful volumetric distribution.
"The scope of their overlapping, and the partially underground entrance lobby also helps lower the height and moderate the visual impact of the entire building," says Kruk.
Project Credits:
Architecture: Luciano Kruk
Builders: Pablo Magdalena
Project management: Ekaterina Künzel
Collaborators: Josefina Perez Silva, Andrés Conde Blanco, Federico Eichenberg, Dan Saragusti, and Isabelle Ducrest