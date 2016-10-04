An Architectural Feat in Silicon Valley Tames a Rocky Landscape

Almaden Valley, a landscape of undulating hills, oak trees, and meadow in San Jose, California, presented both a challenge and opportunity for landowners Brian and Mary Haas. Their 6-acre plot of land offered panoramic views of the valley to the south and a quarry mountain peak to the north, the same sandstone quarry that built Stanford University, where Brian earned his PhD in aeronautics and astronautics. Building a house that fit the contours of the site, however, would require ingenuity and technical mastery. Luckily, the Haas couple did not lack either. Architect Amy Davis and interior designer Heidi Smith (both members of the family), Tony Yaconelli of Pacific Builders, and Brian and Mary themselves collaborated to build a Prairie Craftsman home that sits in harmony with the land and views.

For design inspiration, Brian and Mary turned to fellow Wisconsin native Frank Lloyd Wright. His architectural signature is apparent in the residence’s strong horizontal lines, dramatic eaves, and cantilevered roofs. During the planning stages, Brian manipulated a 3D rendering of the house to hew closer to his vision. A key addition were the clerestory windows that give the roof a floating appearance, another nod to Wright’s style.

The deep red aluminum window exteriors are a nod to Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater in Pennsylvania. Wright would visit Brian's mother's restaurant supply store in Madison, Wisconsin, where he picked up necessities to cook for his students.

"The clerestory windows complicated the design of the house. We made it impossible to give shear strength, so we had to build the house as a steel skeleton, almost like an airplane," says Brian, who worked at the NASA Ames Research Center and is now in the semiconductor equipment industry. The steel infrastructure prevents the house from moving in an earthquake, contributes to the open floor plan, and—most importantly—supports the clerestory windows in the main hall and office. Continues Brian, "I wanted the ability to bring light in at any angle, any time of the day." "He would have built the entire house out of glass if he could have," says Mary.

The Haas residence occupies the largest plot in a cul-de-sac containing six homes. Yaconelli and his team used tractors to reposition the enormous boulders that blocked the building site, nestling them into the vicinity.

In the Haas residence, the windows are so complex as to comprise their own architecture within the larger project. The originally specced manufacturer balked at the task, so Yaconelli introduced the homeowners to Kolbe Windows & Doors, whose craftsmanship carried the visionary plans to fruition. In the living room, state-of-the-art corner windows frame expansive views of Almaden Valley, and 10-foot-tall folding doors accordion open to a large outdoor deck. The inverted corner windows in the master bedroom frame a stately oak tree, and pull-out Japanese shoji screens provide privacy. "We’re only three minutes from the city of San Jose, and yet we’re out in the country," says Mary, who enumerates the wildlife: great horned owls, coyote, bobcats, deer.

A redwood barrel vault entryway invites visitors to the house. An impressive feature that transitions from outdoor to indoor space, it posed a technical challenge. "Without much trim above or to the sides, the window fit really tightly into this arched entry," says Yaconelli. Kolbe Windows & Doors created the custom entryway to offer a personalized experience of coming home for the Haas family and guests.

Tall glass walls fold back to allow an uninterrupted flow of space between the living room and the patio.

Because the builders were working with unrelenting materials like concrete and steel, there was no room for error. "Many of the windows were asymmetrical or curved," explains Yaconelli. "Sashes, mullions, and trim had to align perfectly, and all the pieces had to be precisely detailed and fabricated for fit. All the planning paid off: when the parts came together it was really incredible."

A few steps up from the living room, the open kitchen features a granite island, walnut cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The surrounding clerestory windows usher in the light.

"The house reads as one beautiful gem where all the parts connect." -Yaconelli

Custom inverted windows structurally express the interplay of interior and exterior. "Anywhere you look, there are intricate windows," says Yaconelli. "The interiors are wood, which is really rich and comfortable."

The rich product offering of Kolbe Windows & Doors enabled Brian and Mary to choose red aluminum exteriors for the windows, which is easy to maintain and creates a stunning contrast to the dry stacked stone walls. Fir wood interiors, however, cultivate a warm and inviting environment within the home. The building’s material palette emphasizes this fusion of indoor and outdoor living: the stone, cedar siding, wood trim, and steel railings that form the exterior also continue inside.

From the living room, thick oak stair treads suspended on steel stringers descend to the game room, where a walnut bar, Craftsman pool table, and fireplace set the scene for entertaining and lounging.

The home rises and falls across 7 levels to accommodate the contours of the site. While the exterior dry stacked stone, cedar siding, and wood trim echo the natural landscape, the red windows lend contrast and definition to the structure.