From the upper-floor landing we look back at the Gio Ponti-inspired seamless vinyl floor which unites the whole of the ground floor plane. At the second level, the finish transitions to soft wall-to-wall carpeting. The screen-wall is a device which Greg has used and tested on numerous occasions in other projects. Here it effectively diffuses the flood of light from above, making for a gentle atmosphere in the family’s pajama lounge on the other side of the screen-wall.