“There’s a point, about a third of the way up the staircase, where because of the unique shape of the staircase and the placement of the windows, it just directs you to look up,” says Craig. “I realized after living in the house for about six months that I really took notice of the sky and the seasons. That’s been an unintended special moment that wasn’t designed, but is a culmination of a lot of the design work that we put in.”