An 18th-Century Townhouse Is Now a Chic Norwegian Rental
When Bergen-based Todd Saunders of Saunders Architecture found this old townhouse in the Norwegian city of Bergen, its façade was in great condition, but inside was another story. As a result of distasteful design decisions by previous owners, the space was layered with cheap finishings.
"It was a bit of a sin as the bones of these old houses are very beautiful," says Saunders, who then purchased the property and carefully renovated it into what is now a modern rental, oozing with sleek Scandinavian vibes.
Saunders preserved the original interior details from the old house, used black tiles for the roof, and designed a sleek, modern kitchen with marble countertops and Miele appliances.
The architect installed a fireplace in the living room, infused tiles by Bergen brand Souk in the entry foyer, and cladded the second and third floors of the house in warm Douglas fir wood.
"Small stairs were essential space-saving measures in such old Bergen houses, and we were lucky that though slim, the existing stairs worked well in helping us to create this cozy, modern Scandinavian abode."
"I designed the bed, which was handcrafted by furniture maker Walloe & Nilsen, to be as simple as possible. I sometimes come here on weekends, and think of the house as my "cabin" in the city," notes the architect.
Saunders envisions the property as a home for his young daughters, if they decide to attend university in Bergen. Since completing the project, he’s invited co-workers and friends to use the space on their visits to the city.
After about a year of owning the townhouse, he has also decided to open the home to holiday renters. And so far, he states he's been having fun sharing his love for good design with travelers.
Interested in booking your own stay in this lovely townhouse? Check out the official listing here.
