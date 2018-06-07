An 18th-Century Townhouse Is Now a Chic Norwegian Rental

When Bergen-based Todd Saunders of Saunders Architecture found this old townhouse in the Norwegian city of Bergen, its façade was in great condition, but inside was another story. As a result of distasteful design decisions by previous owners, the space was layered with cheap finishings.

"It was a bit of a sin as the bones of these old houses are very beautiful," says Saunders, who then purchased the property and carefully renovated it into what is now a modern rental, oozing with sleek Scandinavian vibes.