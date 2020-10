Architect Eugene Kwak and wife Claire Ko stand with Melissa Phillips and Jack Whettam, who started Hidden Acre Farm. “We feel really blessed to work with Jack and Melissa and they have created an amazing operation. They developed this beautiful farm,” says Claire. Eugene adds: “They're doing a beyond organic operation. They have been practicing regenerative farming, so there's a no-till method and they use only hand-pulled equipment. Therefore, there's no carbon emissions.”