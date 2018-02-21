A Commanding Mexican Home of Stone and Concrete Is For Sale
Located on the outskirts of Tepoztlán, an idyllic village about 37 miles south of Mexico City, MA House is an impressive residence whose design resonates with its mountainous setting. With four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and boasting 4,865 square feet, the contemporary home is now a spectacular real estate offering with price provided on request.
Cadaval & Solà-Morales, an architectural studio based in both Mexico and Spain, received the directive to use stone as the main construction material. This was less due to an aesthetic choice, and more so due to the abundance of stone surrounding the site, and the material's relatively low level of maintenance requirements and cost.
However, the raw materiality of the material palette is undeniably captivating. The striking design is a reflection of the home's lush location and the presence of the two surrounding the mountains of Tepoztlán. with The texture of the rough and imposing building material ties the home to its site, and successfully reinforces the ever-present sense of the power of nature.
The MA house is for sale. Please email casamatepoz@gmail.com for more information or make inquiries through the architect.
