An Airy Toronto Estate For Sale Boasts Excellent Feng Shui

Set in a niche area which is also known as Cachet Estate and the "Bridle Path of the North"—a nickname that comes from neighborhood’s reputation for stately mansions in a bucolic setting. A 30-foot former bridle path even sits behind a wooded section of the property, lining the back edge and adding to the estate’s country-like feel. The additional section of land was given to the owner by the township in the 1980s.



Maintaining an air of quiet elegance and contemporary sophistication, this gorgeous five-bedroom, six-bath 5600-square-foot home was built in 1975 and constructed with two wings—a main living area with swooping cathedral ceilings and a self-sufficient, attached, two-story "in-law" townhouse, and ample glazing from which to enjoy the spectacular landscaping.

The beautiful living area features soaring, angled 22’ ceilings and 20 ft floor-to-ceiling windows which give the space a strong midcentury-vibe. The open-plan room is centered around a grand wood-burning fireplace which features metallic glazed tiles and spans the height of the volume.

The bright modern open plan kitchen features recessed lighting, marble floors, a Corian counter, and an "eat-in" nook, with steps leading to a family room that opens to an exterior patio.

Four of the five bedrooms are located on the second floor of the home, with the fifth bedroom located on the main floor and featuring a whirlpool and walk-out to the balcony.



The bi-level "in-law" townhouse is connected to the main portion of the house but is completely self-sufficient and has its own exits—one to the front, another to the back patio and a third exit to the garage. The separate living space features a combined living and dining room with a kitchen on the ground level, and a bathroom, sitting area and a bedroom located on the upper level.

Other highlights of the home include a media room, a library with a private balcony overlooking the front yard, and a recreation room with an electric fireplace and a wet bar. There is also a game room complete with a shower area, a space to install a sauna, and stairs that lead directly out to the backyard.

The property is also notable for its good Feng Shui, the southeast-facing home backs to the northwest—prime positioning for the current cycle. In addition, the land is narrow and low at the front and broader and higher towards the back, making a "money bag" shape considered to be auspicious for prosperity.

In addition, the rolling green front lawn showcases towering stately Colorado Blue Spruce, White-bark Birches and a Silver Maple that turns flaming red in the autumn. Each of the lot lines features a row of Juniper trees forming two privacy screens. Perfect for an enthusiastic gardener, 40 peony plants—both tree and bulb peonies—exist alongside dedicated beds for daylilies, hydrangea, and chrysanthemums. The expansive backyard also exudes tranquility and privacy—with mature growth that offers a different display of color and blossoms with the changing seasons.