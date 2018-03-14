Agrarian Pastime: Book a Village Stay in Nova Scotia

French, German, and Swiss settlers had occupied the land in waves, leaving only dilapidated homes, and the surrounding forest had begun to reclaim the farmland. Undeterred, Brian, a partner at MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, set out to clear and cultivate the site.

That was in 1988. Twenty years later, Shobac opened as an "agricultural village" with cattle, horses, and sheep roaming its pastures and drumlins, or hills created by passing glaciers. Visitors can rent any of the four cabins, the studio, the schoolhouse, the barn, Point House, or Enough House. Some buildings date back to the 1800s, and others are modern designs by Brian and Ghost Residency interns, creating a campus that evolves with time while keeping its historic roots alive.

Cottages

Modeled after fishing huts, the cottages Hirtles, Gaff, LaHave, and Mosher are so named for the surrounding topography. They are available for weekly rentals at varying rates ranging from $1231 (€1103) to $1638 (€1467).