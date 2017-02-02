An 48,000 sq ft complex building located on the southern edge of the Cal Poly Pomona Campus

Located on the southern edge of the Cal Poly Pomona Campus, the buildings create a new entry to the University and are a focal point for community engagement.

This 48,000 sq ft complex houses multiple programs of the College -- professional development courses and certificates, NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory technology conversion and innovation center, and a business incubator for the development of entrepreneurial endeavors in the region.

The buildings are organized around a quadrangle with views to the mountains. The outdoor spaces, planned recital hall, and bookstore / cafe create a rich environment for life-long learning, innovation, and collaboration. Indoor incubator and technology spaces are designed to be open, flexible, and easily adapted to their occupants needs. With social interaction at the center of the complex, the nature of open spaces takes on greater importance. An urban plaza, extending along the length of the site is defined by pulling back the front facade at a slight angle to the street.



The internal garden courtyard is intended as an intimate, interactive space where people can gather or eat lunch under the shade of a planted grove of ornamental trees which hark back to the parcels and university's agricultural history.