An 18th-Century Coach House Is Reborn as an Assisted Living Residence
When Ireland–based design group DHB Architects was challenged with transforming an 18th-century coach house into an assisted living unit for a disabled young adult and her parents, the team sought to preserve the integrity of the building as much as possible.
To avoid blemishing the original architecture of the coach house, the team has designed a new structure to be inserted within the existing rubble stone walls. Thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass paneling, the volume allows the residents to view the home's remarkable 18th-century stonework.
While the original walls were also cleaned up and repaired with lime mortar by a stone mason, they still retain their historic patina with layers of plaster and paint. Doorways and window openings in the original coach house were left as is, which lets the residents view the landscape through the former apertures.
On the ground floor, living spaces and a gym have been designed for the residents. There is a also a two-bedroom guest apartment with original timber beams spanning the width of the structure on the second level.
Other unique features include the dramatic "concrete ribbon stairs" in the main entrance, along with exposed 18th-century architectural details, like the trusses with king posts.
To adapt the space for the disabled resident, seamless transitions have been created to connect all ground-floor rooms, including exterior spaces like the terrace and garden lawn. Additionally, a custom hydraulic lift has been installed in the bathroom to eliminate the need of hoists.
Project credits:
Architect: DHB Architects
Builder/general contractor: Clodagh Construction
Structural engineer: Frank Fox & Associates
Stairs: AJD Stairs
