The garden is fed by a laundry-to-landscape graywater system that gently releases water into the soil through wood-chip mulch basins. "They operate as a sort of living filter, soaking up the graywater and slowing its flow into the landscape," says installer Leigh Jerrard of Greywater Corps, who holds workshops to teach homeowners how to set up the low-tech system themselves. Impurities are broken down through microbial action, and eventually the mulch becomes a rich compost.