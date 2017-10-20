A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft

Designed by i29 Interior Architects, Home 13 is shaped around a simple interior material palette of oak wood, white plastered walls, dark blue and black furniture pieces, and light gray floors. Details are clean, linear, subtle, and cohesive.

Integrated millwork, created by Kooijmans Interieur, organizes the kitchen, living, and dining spaces in one grand, simple gesture. Functionally, the linear storage provides many uses, including general storage, a TV cabinet, and a custom-designed kitchen which can be concealed behind two sliding panels.

Located in the center, providing some space separation as well as contrast to the otherwise bright interior, is a black kitchen island combined with a large high table. A sculptural white hood hangs above the dramatic countertop. Black and blue toned furniture pieces contrast with the light, airy space. Light blue curtains soften the interior, while introducing dappled light and shadow.