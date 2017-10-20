A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft
View Photos
Renovations + European Homes

A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft

Add to
Like
Share
By Anna Squier
A formal rental apartment in Pijp, Amsterdam, previously broken up into many rooms with minimal light, now provides gleaming, open living spaces filled with natural light and modern furnishings.

Designed by i29 Interior Architects, Home 13 is shaped around a simple interior material palette of oak wood, white plastered walls, dark blue and black furniture pieces, and light gray floors. Details are clean, linear, subtle, and cohesive.

Integrated millwork, created by Kooijmans Interieur, organizes the kitchen, living, and dining spaces in one grand, simple gesture.  Functionally, the linear storage provides many uses, including general storage, a TV cabinet, and a custom-designed kitchen which can be concealed behind two sliding panels. 

A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft - Photo 1 of 9 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Renovations Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft - Photo 2 of 9 -
Photo Categories:
A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft - Photo 3 of 9 -
Photo Categories:
A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft - Photo 4 of 9 -

Located in the center, providing some space separation as well as contrast to the otherwise bright interior, is a black kitchen island combined with a large high table. A sculptural white hood hangs above the dramatic countertop.

Black and blue toned furniture pieces contrast with the light, airy space.  Light blue curtains soften the interior, while introducing dappled light and shadow. 

A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft - Photo 5 of 9 -
A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft - Photo 6 of 9 -
A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft - Photo 7 of 9 -

The top floor, which includes two bedrooms and a bath, features sparkling white walls, exposed beams, and ceiling.  Rough oak floors introduce warmth, while a new skylight atop the stairs and bath fill the upper floor with light. 

A built-in bath and custom sink, designed by LG HiMacs, seamlessly blend with the palette and form of the home. A subtle white tile wall adds texture and depth. 

A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft - Photo 8 of 9 -
A Cramped Amsterdam Apartment Is Transformed Into an Airy Loft - Photo 9 of 9 -