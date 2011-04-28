American Made: Louisville Slugger

I'm in the process of putting together a big story on American-made design for the October issue, and it's been quite a revelation to learn precisely which American classics are still made on these shores. The Radio Flyer red wagon and the Winchester rifle (you know, the gun that won the West) are made aborad now, but another all-American gem, the Louisville Slugger baseball bat, still is. What's more it's still made in downtown Louisville. Check out this factory tour below with a glimpse of some bats made for the Yankees. And if you want to see more, this story from NBC news is a great assessment of Louisville Slugger's clean, classic, American made design. And hit us up with your favorite American-made design objects!