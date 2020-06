The Comfort Sleeper® is available in 15 different styles and an almost endless number of configurations, including sectionals. Choose from seven mattress sizes ranging from cot to king, three premium mattress options, and hundreds of upholstery selections including leather and performance fabrics by Crypton®, Sunbrella®, and Ultrasude®. The Hannah Comfort Sleeper®, pictured above, boasts a soft, tailored look.