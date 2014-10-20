Viipuri (Vyborg) City Library, Vyborg, Karelia (today Russia), Alvar Aalto, 1927--1935

On of Aalto's first major works -- a commission he won as part of a contest -- this building is a famous example of functionalist architecture. The most influential facet of Aalto's design for the Viipuri City Library was the famous wavy wooden ceiling, a snaking set of slats made from Karelian pine and based on studies of acoustic waves. Along with the use of skylights to refract natural light, the roof helps to create an improved environment for study and contemplation.

© Alvar Aalto Museum