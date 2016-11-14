An Expert's Guide to a Bavarian-Coloradan Holiday
An Expert's Guide to a Bavarian-Coloradan Holiday

By Paige Alexus and Alpine Modern
This holiday season, we’re handing the mic over to some of our most active publishers who have brought a wealth of passion to the community. Stay tuned over the next few weeks to see some of their favorite picks for the season—starting with Alpine Modern's Editor-in-Chief and her guide to crafting a Bavarian-Coloradan holiday.

Sandra Henderson shares...

Being a minimalist, I love to give beautiful things that are also useful and wearable—or are a treat to eat or drink.

About Me:

I grew up in Bavaria, hiking, skiing, and loving the Alps. With masters degree in political science and sociology in my pocket, I began my journalistic career at a German women’s magazine. On a trip to Washington, DC, I fell in love with my now-husband and eventually moved to the US. I began dreaming about starting a magazine that combines my two passions: modern architecture and the mountains. Meanwhile, living in Colorado, I serendipitously connected with Lon McGowan, an entrepreneur who at the time already owned an impeccably curated design shop in Boulder and shared my vision for a similar publication. Three short months later, we launched Alpine Modern magazine. We printed six beautiful issues before taking our content entirely online. 

Give

  • Three Peak Mountain Pillow, $75: Hug a mountain! The handcrafted cushions—inspired by the maker’s yearly summer trips to Bend, Oregon and Three Sisters Wilderness—add a whimsical touch, whether you live in a mountain cabin or an urban condo.
  • Santal Woods Candle, $30: Handmade in the USA, this soy candle fills my house with a wonderful smell of the woods. At the same time, the aroma is elevated and lovely for a festive dinner party.
  • Keep Cups, $24: For the busy body. Everyone already has a travel mug for on-the-go, but these cute and practical glass cups with lids are made for running up and down the stairs at home without spilling your morning coffee.
Drink

My favorite bubbly and bourbon to share with friends...

Listen

  • If on a Winter’s Night by Sting, $11.23: The album is a stirring collection of earthy winter songs, with a couple originals composed by Sting. The others include folk songs, lullabies, and hymns from decades and centuries past that were recorded with friends and guest musicians. The haunting sounds transport you deep into a snowy forest. My favorite tune on the album is "Soul Cake," a traditional English beggar’s song.
Want

On my own wish list this year...

  • Gold Ear Conch Cuff by Loren Stewart, $285: The idea of wearing an ear cuff is so ‘80s—I know—but this minimalist luxe version, designed by Loren Stewart, is definitely happening now. Beautiful and sophisticated. No piercing required.
Go 

Home for the Holidays! 

What’s a more magical place to be for the Holidays than Bavaria? Lela Rose, my 10-year-old daughter, has never seen my native Germany in winter. I am beyond excited she finally gets to experience the Christmas market in my romantic home town of Dinkelsbühl in December.

And finally—our tree? Always real, with a vintage hand-blown glass top.

Do you have any suggestions on what else you'd need to create a cozy alpine-inspired holiday? Let us know in the comments!