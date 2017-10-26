View Photos
7 Alpine Holiday Chalets in Switzerland
By Michele Koh Morollo
If you enjoy skiing and snow-capped mountains, then a vacation in the Swiss Alps has your name written all over it.
Chalets—a wooden hut-like structure, typically of red pine wood, with a gabled roof and broad eaves—are the traditional style of housing in the many alpine villages of Switzerland. Many of these chalets have interiors of distressed wood and sometimes raw stone, and of course a crackling fireplace, which imbues them with a snug, rural charm.
We did some digging and found some modern chalet-style accommodations that made us eager to pull out our skis and winter gear.
Cervo Mountain Boutique Resort
