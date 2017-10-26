7 Alpine Holiday Chalets in Switzerland
Garden & Landscapes + Vacation Homes

7 Alpine Holiday Chalets in Switzerland

By Michele Koh Morollo
If you enjoy skiing and snow-capped mountains, then a vacation in the Swiss Alps has your name written all over it.

Chalets—a wooden hut-like structure, typically of red pine wood, with a gabled roof and broad eaves—are the traditional style of housing in the many alpine villages of Switzerland. Many of these chalets have interiors of distressed wood and sometimes raw stone, and of course a crackling fireplace, which imbues them with a snug, rural charm. 

We did some digging and found some modern chalet-style accommodations that made us eager to pull out our skis and winter gear. 

Cervo Mountain Boutique Resort

This boutique resort has 36 rooms and suites housed within six chalets, many of which offer panoramic views of the Matterhorn.

Swiss architect Heinz Julen designed this three-level Zermatt chalet-style penthouse with plenty of windows or skylights for an open and modern feel.&nbsp;

Located in the Graubünden region of the Swiss mountains, this vacation property designed by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor is a modern reinterpretation of the traditional timber houses found in the area of Leis.

This luxurious five-bedroom villa in Zermatt is sited in the heart of the village and close to shops, the town’s main railway station, and the Sunnegga funicular, which will whisk you up to the ski slopes within minutes.

Situated in the alpine village of Vignongn, with views of the Val Lumneziz (Valley of Light), this eco-friendly, Scandi-inspired vacation home has a sunny terrace where you can enjoy views.

This 17th-century barn in the historic core of Bregaglia in Grigioni was renovated with Sisal—a natural fiber flooring of coconut and marsh grass—in the bedrooms.

Built into the side of the mountain, Zermatt Peak is an expansive holiday retreat that has an indoor and outdoor jacuzzi, gym, sauna, steam room, and walk-in wine cellar.

