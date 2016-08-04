Almost Furniture Expertly Pairs Traditional Craftsmanship And Innovative Design

Specializing in architecture and interior design, Sofia-based dontDIY studio has won several awards for its residential and office designs. Now, the creative team behind the studio’s success has launched the Almost Furniture brand. The first collection contains five pieces, each designed with a combination of innovation, functionality and minimalism. The brand strives to create more than just aesthetically pleasing, functional items. "Playful but responsible, our work aims at solving real problems. We believe that this is what it takes to create a great design piece. A piece that becomes a part of your life, but never stops astonishing you. A piece that bonds with you and ages with grace." Combining traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style, the company has created a timeless collection with distinct accents to provide a modern take on classic furniture. The First Table boasts an intricate lower section, the First Side Table is inspired by geometrical illusions, while the 2nd Shelf and 3rd Shelf have a playful charm. The standout piece, the 4th armchair, is inspired by Japanese pagodas. It combines two contrasting sections, the straight legs and the graceful curves of the backrest and seat; the screws are carefully hidden from sight. The images accompanying the collection are just as beautiful as the designs themselves. Taken in a forest in the Bulgarian mountains, the slightly surreal photos aim to link the objects to their symbolic place of origin while enhancing the sense of disconnection between the natural environment and the expertly crafted objects. Photography by Alexander Stanishev. Additional photography by Elena Nikolaeva.