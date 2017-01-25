View Photos
All This Warehouse Stores Nowadays Is Impeccably Cool Furniture
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell / Photos by Karolina Bak –
A prewar warehouse in Szczecin, Poland, formerly used by a marmalade factory, is well-preserved as a loft.
By burnishing historic details and adjusting the floor plan, Studio Loft Kolasiński restored and transformed a loft in a warehouse that dates from before World War II.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.