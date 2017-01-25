All This Warehouse Stores Nowadays Is Impeccably Cool Furniture
All This Warehouse Stores Nowadays Is Impeccably Cool Furniture

By Dwell / Photos by Karolina Bak
A prewar warehouse in Szczecin, Poland, formerly used by a marmalade factory, is well-preserved as a loft.

By burnishing historic details and adjusting the floor plan, Studio Loft Kolasiński restored and transformed a loft in a warehouse that dates from before World War II. 

The living room rug is a Polish textile from the 1930s. Most of the furniture is vintage from Denmark, the Czech Republic, Poland, or the Netherlands.&nbsp;

In addition to reconstructing an open living room, the designers had to subdivide four smaller spaces to create privacy in the expansive warehouse.&nbsp;

In most of the loft, the original wood flooring and the herringbone-patterned, vaulted brick ceiling have been carefully preserved.&nbsp;

A midcentury-inspired, jet-black refrigerator from Smeg sits in the kitchen.&nbsp;

