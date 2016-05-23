All The Attention, All The Awards

The all-new Volvo XC90 was named Motor Trend’s SUV of the Year yet again. Developed with a 316 horsepower, supercharged and turbocharged Drive-E engine, a tablet-like control system and luxurious Scandinavian design, the all-new 2016 XC90 sets a new standard for safety. It’s the safest Volvo ever.

"The all-new Volvo XC90 isn’t just our SUV of the Year – it’s also a captivating work of art, inside and out." –MOTOR TREND, November 2015 Fifty-three automotive journalists from the United States and Canada voted the all-new Volvo XC90 Truck of the Year for being a benchmark in its segment based on several factors, including innovation, comfort, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. It’s the second time the XC90 has won this award. The first was in 2003, when the vehicle was originally introduced.

Awarded the highest possible safety rating from IIHS

In all Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the all-new Volvo XC90 received a good rating, its top honor. As a "2016 Top Safety Pick+," the all-new Volvo XC90 excelled in both preventive and protective safety performance, highlighting the exceptional nature of what we do at Volvo. It’s no wonder the all-new Volvo XC90 is one of the safest cars on the road to date.

Best SUV of the Year "The interior is clean and gorgeous. The razor-sharp center touchscreen is shockingly fast and intuitive. The turbo- and supercharged 316-hp, 2.0-liter four has just enough power, the Bowers & Wilkins stereo is astonishing and the seats are comfy for weeks." –Esquire, November 2015

2016 CNET Roadshow Vehicle of the Year According to CNET, the all-new Volvo XC90 T8 sets a new standard of luxury with its Scandinavian crystal, fine Nappa leather and smooth, powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain.