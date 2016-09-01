View Photos
Alfa Romeo Disco Volante Spider Concept by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera ... one fine form
Add to
Like
Share
By dean seven –
Modern Classic, Lean and Essential
- Alfa Romeo Disco Volante Spider Concept by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera.A special project celebrating the firm’s 90th anniversary, the Disco is based on the chassis of an Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione. This example of the planned very limited production stunner was first shown at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show in this exquisite shade called called Blue Ceruleo.One display at last week’s Concorso Italiano in Monterey, this example is the first of only seven planned to be built.Very elegant and still progressive design that shows how well a modern roadster and be done, with the shape and volume enhancing the style, instead of random surface creases and exaggerated details, as typical of the latest supercar cliche’.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.