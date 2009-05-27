Alexander Girard at Urban Outfitters

House Industries introduced the Girard suite of fonts and memory game for typophiles, Electra brought out the Amsterdam Alexander Girard 3i for those who prefer their patterns on two wheels, and Ply Prints made maple panels to liven up your interiors. Now (and I reckon this news will thrill more than just all those modernist hipsters out there) Urban Outfitters has announced they will be developing a Girard collection of their own.

The largely-linens-based collaboration will feature bedding, but also textiles and wall-hangings with the iconic designs of A.G. Some die hard Girardies might think that it’s all a bit much, but the man was prolific, with enough material to be worked and reworked into a million different incarnations; It seems difficult to say no to seeing more of his lovely stuff.