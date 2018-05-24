View Photos
Airstream’s First Fiberglass Travel Trailer Is Now Available For Sale
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Weighing just 3,400 pounds, Airstream's Nest makes hitting the road for your next adventure a breeze. Did we mention the price starts at only $45,900?
Since the launch of its "silver bullet" travel trailer in 1932, Airstream has built a solid reputation as one of the country’s most beloved manufacturers of iconic aluminum campers.
Now, the brand is giving us yet another reason to become lifelong fans. With a base price of $45,900, Nest is the company's first fiberglass trailer and weighs in at a mere 3,400 pounds.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample