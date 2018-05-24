Try Dwell+ For Free
Airstream’s First Fiberglass Travel Trailer Is Now Available For Sale
Airstream’s First Fiberglass Travel Trailer Is Now Available For Sale

By Michele Koh Morollo
Weighing just 3,400 pounds, Airstream's Nest makes hitting the road for your next adventure a breeze. Did we mention the price starts at only $45,900?

Since the launch of its "silver bullet" travel trailer in 1932, Airstream has built a solid reputation as one of the country’s most beloved manufacturers of iconic aluminum campers. 

Now, the brand is giving us yet another reason to become lifelong fans. With a base price of $45,900, Nest is the company's first fiberglass trailer and weighs in at a mere 3,400 pounds. 

In the 50s and 60s, Airstream founder Wally Byam saw the potential of fiberglass—a relatively new material at the time—and began working on several fiberglass prototypes. "Wally was a design pioneer, and he recognized the versatility of fiberglass," states Bob Wheeler, the president and chief executive officer of Airstream.

"He was always innovating—always pushing the envelope—and we think Wally would be pleased to see Airstream continuing that tradition with Nest," continues Wheeler. 

The initial idea for Nest was actually conceived by Oregon–based designer Robert Johans. When the concept was acquired by Airstream, Johans was hired to serve as the project manager of the Nest in-house design team.

Nest is fitted with six windows, a skylight, and an innovative vertical doorway that draws ample light into the interiors to visually merge the interiors with the outdoors.

"Nest is modern, it’s functional, and it’s innovative in a way you rarely see in this industry," describes Wheeler. 

The trailer's fiberglass structure was styled by automotive designer Bryan Thompson, who had previously worked on Airstream's Basecamp model. The semi-monocoque fiberglass structure features an expansive, low-stance windshield.

Within its sleek, modern fiberglass shell are plenty of stylishly concealed storage units, a kitchenette with a two-burner stove, a sink and microwave, as well as a wet bath. 

The Nest is available with two floor plans. One of the plans features a U-shaped dinette that converts into a bed, which is ideal for weekend warriors. 

The other floor plan houses a permanent bed with a Tuft & Needle mattress, ideal for those going on longer trips. "There's really nothing else like it," Wheeler states. "Nest acknowledges Airstream's lasting legacy, while anticipating a new potential for outdoor adventure." 

