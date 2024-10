Once a derelict 1930s cottage, this renovated home in the heart of Austin conceals a metal-roofed addition that holds a glass-walled, cantilevered living space with a 28-foot concrete bench overlooking the rear garden, as well as a screened porch. The asymmetric gabled roof at the entry hints at the eccentric elements inside: there are wood details throughout, such as sinker cypress sills and ledges made from logs reclaimed in rivers and swamps.