A 483-square-foot addition to this 1932 home added space, including a new primary bedroom and laundry/mudroom, without erasing the original charm. "The Hartford Residence shines because it is an old Austin house that remains old Austin....just updated beautifully," says Spencer. The expansion incorporates reclaimed brick from the original rear facade. Other new elements include a large kitchen island with bar seating and a cozy screened porch.