You Can Rent a Room in This 19th-Century Bavarian Farmhouse, Which Just Got a Minimalist Refresh
By Julie Lasky –
After seven generations, a family farm in Bavaria is reinvented, trading livestock for lodgers.
Reinhold Windorfer grew up on a dairy farm in the village of Moosham in southern Germany. Agriculture was in his blood, but not his future. After college he became an analyst in Munich, evaluating corporations’ sustainability cred. He and his wife, Verena Windorfer-Bogner, visited his parents at the homestead on weekends.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Try Dwell+ For FREE
You can cancel at any time.
Save