After Sandy, an NYC Designer Rehabs His Ruined Apartment—and Lends Neighbors a Hand with Theirs

Daniel Ian Smith spent October 29, 2012 racing to get his prized furniture to higher ground. As Superstorm Sandy bore down on New York, Smith, who lives in a garden apartment near the Hudson River, lugged Noguchi lamps, a Panton coffee table, and other collectibles to safety in upstairs neighbors’ units.

While some said he was overreacting to the news warnings, it turned out Smith was right to take precautions. When the storm hit, his home filled with several feet of water, wreaking havoc on the walls, fixtures, ceiling, masonry, flooring, heating, and electric. Anything that wasn’t instantly soaked eventually sprouted mold. Not only was his ground-floor unit affected by the flooding, but 32 other tenants of his co-op reported damage also.