Advice For Buying A New Bed

Choosing a new bed isn't that difficult if you take the time to educate yourself first. Get a leg up on the process with these suggestions:



Determine Your Sleep Style

Before selecting your next bed, you should have a good idea of how you move when you're asleep. If you share a bed, it shouldn't be too hard to ask your partner about your sleep habits; if you're a solo sleeper you might even want to record yourself with a camera. Do you tend to toss and turn? Do you spend most of your time on your back, your side, or your stomach? This information can be very useful when the time comes to pick out a bed. Your personal sleep style will make certain beds more suited to your needs than others.

Comparison Shopping

There's no way you're going to end up with a great bed if you make your choice without learning about all of your options. Devote a little time to researching the market and studying the various mattress and bedding choices available to you. This process is much easier when you make full use of online resources. Confused about the difference between a latex mattress and a memory foam model? There are plenty of mattress related consumer review websites and blogs out there that can enlighten you.

Assess Your Physical Needs

Your bed needs to be perfectly suited to your body if you're going to get the best possible night of sleep. If you're not already aware of the special issues you face, it may be worth discussing the matter with your doctor. There are many medical issues - especially recurrent pain - that call for specialized sleep solutions. Examples include neck and shoulder problems, lower back pain, and hip injuries. If you have (or suspect you have) a chronic pain condition, taking it into account when you shop for a new bed is extremely important.

Pick The Right Size

This is perhaps the most obvious choice you need to make when choosing a new bed, and it deserves some careful thought. Use your own height and weight as a basic starting point when sizing a bed. A properly-sized mattress will give you ample room to reposition yourself while you sleep. If you sleep with a partner, choosing your bed size becomes a little more complicated. Make sure you select a size that gives both of you plenty of space.

Appearance

Aesthetics become important when you're buying a full bed and not just a mattress. Your bed is going to contribute significantly to the feel and style of your bedroom, so it's worth considering carefully. Evaluate the headboard, the footboard, and the overall shape of the bed to ensure it matches your design preferences. Picking a bed calls for addressing visual as well as practical concerns; you want to make a choice that will be pleasing to the eye for many years to come.

Cleaning

Finally, beds and mattresses need to be easy to clean and tidy - the reality is that they will take the brunt of us sleeping in them for 8 hours a day approx. Finding one that is easy to clean matters and will benefit your sleep. Though beds can be cared for by you, ideally a mattresses should be cleaned by a professional that knows what they're doing.

These tips will help ensure you get the right bed and have a great place to sleep at night.