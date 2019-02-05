Vintage and Industrial Elements Combine in an Updated Taiwan Apartment

One family's "deconstructed" flat in New Taipei City disguises unsightly steel ceiling girders and exposed pipe with eclectic surface materials.
When a Taiwanese expat couple with a two-year old child returned home to Taiwan, they decided to settle down in the district of Xindian in Taiwan’s New Taipei City, where the husband had spend most of his childhood. The couple purchased a 1,352-square-foot apartment near the river and reached out to Taipei–based interior design firm KC Design Studio to help them turn it into a stylish, modern home where industrial elements like steel, brick, and exposed concrete harmonize with vintage accents.
The architects decided to apply the concept of deconstruction, allowing them to use the girders as "ceiling lines" that demarcate the different functional zones in the open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area.
These arcs create three vaulted, brick ceiling panels. The panels help increase the sense of height within the space while embracing the previously unattractive girders, making them part of the overall aesthetic.
The result is a feat of spatial deconstruction that creates visual tension and endows each space its own identity, while still allowing them to remain unified with a single design concept.
