In the garage, a collection of smart-home technology is on display alongside a Bendpak Auto Lift, which builder Bryan Henson calls “an integral part of the house’s design: With the lift in place we met the county’s requirements for two covered parking spaces in a narrower garage bay. This freed up nearly 400 square feet of precious floor area on the other side of the house to accommodate both a mechanical room and a media room on the first floor.”

Other mechanisms include a Broan whole house vacuum system that keeps the indoor air free of dust and allergens; a Lutron HomeWorks system that controls lighting and shades; an ELAN g! home system that controls irrigation, lighting, and security; and an AM House home-entertainment rack.

