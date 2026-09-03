Inside the Unconventional College That Blends Classical Building Trades With Liberal Arts Education

Up in the rafters of the 1897 historic Charleston Trolley Barn, which houses the American College of Building Arts (ACBA), there is a respite from the campus’s buzzing finals week. Like a tree house, the space is intimate, a bit cramped, but filled with warmth. Pasted on one of the walls is what appears to be a page torn from a book depicting a Frederic Remingtonesque painting of an Old West gunslinger. Superimposed over the image are the words "SLOW IS SMOOTH / SMOOTH IS FAST." Smooth isn’t a texture—it’s a rhythm, a way of applying knowledge to skill with attention and care. Smooth is mastery.

The American College of Building Arts, an unconventional accredited college in Charleston, South Carolina, is housed in the historic 1897 Trolley Barn. The building sat empty for many years until ACBA purchased it from the city in 2014.

This could be the motto for ACBA, an institution that trains students in classical building arts. Here, thousands of hours of slow, dedicated learning and thinking yields cohorts of experts in six traditional crafts: blacksmithing, timber framing, architectural stone carving, plastering, architectural carpentry, and classical architecture and design. As a two- and four-year accredited college, it has students spend thousands of hours working under experts in their field, both at the school and through externships. Unlike many trade programs that provide learners with experience through apprenticeship, ACBA’s curriculum includes a robust liberal arts education to help them learn the architectural, scientific, historic, and business components of the work they will graduate into. From the first day freshman year, when one’s major is declared, students are thrown into the deep end of traditional building trades. It lends to the student body’s unofficial motto: Aut disce Aut discede, Latin for "Either learn or leave."

Under blacksmithing program chair Matt Garton, students create a variety of architectural objects like sculptural handrails, gates, grilles, and light fixtures.

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The school’s model is unique among undergraduate institutions. It is a liberal arts school tied to the past, but its rigorous specialization and tactile emphasis is modeling a potential future for higher education. As faculty in a higher education arts school, I’ve witnessed anxieties over artificial intelligence in classrooms, declining enrollments, cuts to federal funding, antidiversity mandates, and more that have brought academia to its knees. But in comparison with the many stories of college faculty, administrators, and students who are at odds with an uncertain future, those of the dozen ACBA students I spoke with have a very different outlook on their postgraduation lives. Here, 86 percent of grads are employed in their trades six months after graduation. But what’s most remarkable is the school’s learning culture: At ACBA, the tenets that have anchored most universities—curiosity, inclusion, creativity, self-determination, and tenacity—don’t come from blanket administrative statements. Here, they are the products of difficult, backbreaking, and very, very slow work. Nobody on campus is rushing on this hot, mid-May afternoon, despite the electric feeling of students trying to complete their final projects before the semester ends. Many seniors are working on a capstone project that they’ve spent months planning and executing—some are installed in or collected by the school, others are done for private clients. In the school’s stone shop, young people carefully chisel away at hunks of Alabama limestone. One senior, Albert Garone, meticulously shapes a piece of marble into a bust of Thomas Jefferson, a project that he and his classmates have been working on in partnership with a team at Monticello.

The Trolley Barn’s original steel trusses frame the library’s special collection, which includes books from Thomas Jefferson’s personal collection.

While the likeness of another founding father, Alexander Hamilton, was carved for Monticello by Italian sculptor Giuseppe Ceracchi in the late 1700s, they took on the task of carving a bust of Thomas Jefferson in his style. Students, explains Alex English, chief advancement officer at ACBA, studied Ceracchi’s work; they took precise measurements of other busts, and they became fluent in historic techniques and styles, all before putting chisel to marble. Their research is exemplary of how the school’s liberal arts curriculum blends into trade work. Christina Butler, a working preservationist, professor, and ACBA provost, says that gen eds (basic history, math, science, and other core curricula) are tailored to the building arts. Rather than taking world civics, they take architectural history; instead of chemistry, students take building sciences. It’s a lot of work—while most traditional colleges award degrees after students complete 120 hours of coursework, English notes that ACBA requires 144 hours. Students, Butler says, spend at least 12 hours weekly in the workshops but as much in the classroom learning math, foreign languages, material science, business, and creative skills.

Left: Cassandra Stilley sits atop her Courier Square installation. Right: Architectural stone senior Davis Cowling poses among student-crafted architectural details.

This wasn’t the school’s purview when it was founded back in 1999 as the School of Building Arts. Back then, says English, it employed a workshop model that trained workers in the specialized skills needed to restore the Charleston peninsula that was destroyed by Hurricane Hugo a decade prior. "We didn’t have tradespeople to do it, so we imported them from around the country," says English. Butler notes that much of the restoration work done afterward was subpar, hammering on the need to train a new generation how to do it right. Nationally, the lack of skilled historic trades is still challenging, Butler continues, as many professionals are reaching the end of their careers without trainees to follow. In 2004 ACBA received its license to operate as a college. In those early years students skewed toward "nontraditional"—those who are older and have work experience. Today, the majority of its students are recent high school graduates. The school has gone from 15 enrollments to more than 150, but even as it has grown, classes have intentionally been kept small to reflect what it’s like to work on a job site, where, says Butler, "you can’t ignore someone different from you. You can find people like you, but in a small college or job site you can’t ignore people who aren’t."

Left: Plaster junior Grace Majeska in the studio. Right: Studies and samples line the walls of the plaster shop—but it’s not all business as students personalize their workspaces with their own flare.

Several students described their precollege selves as "different" from their peers back home. Davis Cowling, an architectural stone senior, talked about how his parents denied him a smartphone and so he spent his days working on cars. Some described themselves as "odd ducks," tinkerers, theater kids. "School was never really for me," says Grace Majeska, a plaster junior. She wanted to work with her hands, and ACBA satisfied that itch, while the academic angle appeased her father, too, she says with a laugh. Cassandra Stilley, another architectural stone senior, looked into professions like law and economics as a high schooler. "I just wanted to get a high paying job," she explains. "There was nothing I cared about too much that I would be like, Oh, this is what I’d love to do." Majeska and Stilley have been focused on their final projects: Majeska spent four months creating an ornate molding with swirling annulets and floral details, carving the design from clay. It will be covered in silicone to make a mould from which six plaster versions will be cast. Stilley, meanwhile, has been carving a large stone relief depicting a woman in repose. Their work will eventually adorn the new Courier Square development in Charleston. Led by architect Christian Sottile, the massive, 300-unit, mixed-use residential building commissioned students to complete much of the structure’s classical detailing.

Left: Riley White stands in his workshop in front of his capstone project, a large exterior chandelier built for a private client. Right: Timber framing senior Trey DeWolf created his dining tables using a custom, 3D-printed saw jig. Faculty and staff are encouraging him to patent the jig.

Back in 2022 when Sottile was initially working on the design of Courier Square, he had the idea to incorporate classical decorative elements. "We realized you can’t make a building a work of art without artists, and that led us through the doors of the ACBA," he explains. What he saw when he entered the building "was nothing short of amazing." The Courier Square design team created a partnership with the school, working closely with professors and students from across the school to design stonework details, cornices, portals, and much more. Students are not only required to do externships in order to graduate, but many, including seniors who have completed their coursework, will additionally spend their summers working on the project. A university that devotes itself purely to classical arts and artisanships is niche in this day and age; some of the most prestigious schools in the U.S. tout cutting edge technological prowess that has required millions of dollars invested in new facilities and equipment. At ACBA, tech is present but is utilized differently: Timber framing senior Trey DeWolf built two dining tables with a base of swirling, hand-cut mahogany branches. The tables served as his capstone project—and a true test of his skills.

Architectural carpentry student Thomas Dezil (left) and Owen Alster, a timber framing student, working in the woodshop. For his capstone, Dezil designed and hand-built a Gothic-style confessional for the local St. Patrick’s Church.

"Pretty much all woodworking tools, when you’re making cuts and joinery, are all based on straight lines. Trying to incorporate nothing but curves has been the biggest challenge I could have," he explains. Alternatively, DeWolf could’ve used a computer numeric control (CNC) machine—equipment that uses inputs to physically carve materials on multiple axes, allowing the user to create 3D objects of nearly any configuration—that would have done the work for him, but he opted to do it all by hand. He spent months using CAD software to create a design, trying to figure out how each curved piece would join together; then, he invented a new type of 3D-printed saw jig that allowed him to cut each wood piece into an exact joint so that every component fit together like a puzzle. The CNC certainly would’ve made it easier and faster; you can even program it to include the imperfections one might see in a handmade object. DeWolf’s project wasn’t just about the table but about improving upon the tried-and-true table, band, and router saws. ACBA is a place where tools—like technology or the hammer and chisel—aren’t just a means to an end. The point of the tool is to learn to use it through hands-on trial and error. In their first year, students in blacksmithing make their own hammers, which they use throughout their education. "I will use this hammer for twenty or thirty years—or maybe my whole life," says Riley White, a blacksmithing senior. "When it gets passed on to the next person, there’s history to that." The tool itself has a greater meaning than streamlining production.

ACBA collects student capstone pieces and displays many in the entryway foyer as a museum of student excellence.

At colleges across the country, artificial intelligence is the tool that is up for debate. Many professors consider it to be a form of cheating. Students rely on the tech to write their papers and summarize readings, leading some people to wonder what higher ed’s purpose will be, if any at all. Recently, Hollis Robbins, a professor of English at the University of Utah told the New Yorker that AI could force academics to lean into the "edges" of their field. AI might be used to teach Literature 101, but can it teach the often-niche areas of study that professors spend their lives to become experts in? "Specialists," Robbins said in the interview, "are going to be key to selling education as something the AI can’t do." "In the Roman trades, you have to follow rules; with art, it’s free flowing. So combining that, it’s been hard, but it’s also been really fun, because I’m learning how to build stuff, but also be able to put my touch on everything." —Davis Cowling ACBA’s entire course catalog could be considered at "the edges" by virtue of how rare and time consuming the skills are in today’s streamlined architecture and design environment. Lindsey Cockburn, a senior in plaster, hasn’t thought much at all about AI replacing her. "We’ve brought it up in different conversations in our business classes. We’ve been in construction management this year, and we’ve used it to do scheduling and things like that," she says. "But it’s not taking away anything; it’s more additive, like a secondary source." Cockburn shrugs off any further prodding; she’s neck deep in her capstone project, a delicate, neoclassical plaster ceiling relief (called "Adam-style" after the 18th century neoclassicist architect Robert Adam) for the school’s boardroom. The process was arduous and required months of problem-solving to deal with the room’s low ceiling height. She resolved it by shrinking the design down, working with her design professor to get the proportions just right. General ed professors frequently overlap with studio instruction—the academic side of the educational experience is just as important as the skilled craftsmanship training.

Plaster student Olivia Maybank stands among the studio’s many ornaments, with a focused Davis Cowling reflected in the mirror behind.

In Charleston, students spoke with authority about their projects as they relate to historic precedents and classical proportions but also of encountering personal and job-related challenges. Majeska and Cockburn both discussed being women in their profession. They know that they may face harassment or discrimination on job sites, but being in a collaborative learning community taught them to stand firm, Majeska says. "I think knowing how to stand your ground—you say, No, I deserve to be here, I do good work—and having the confidence in your work is really huge," she continues, crediting her female peers and professors. Confidence might not be a natural trait for every young person, but faith in oneself seems to grow from working under expert faculty, applying their knowledge in their externships. (Graduating with nearly guaranteed employment outcomes might absolutely contribute.) But as several of the students expressed, this confidence seems to also emanate from an unwavering belief that they are physically carving, chiseling, molding, and hammering out a better world, one to which they are physically, and durably, connected.

Left: Casey Hebel, a 2025 ACBA graduate turned adjunct professor, was kicked out of his parents’ house before joining the U.S. Marines when he was 18. He found his way to ACBA after leaving the service. "Blacksmiths—we were the original engineers," he says. Right: Blacksmithing senior Dartagnan Stater at work in the shop.

Casey Hebel, a former U.S. Marine and 2025 ACBA graduate who is now an adjunct professor at the school, was working on his contribution to Courier Square’s massive portal arch when I met him in the studio, an old warehouse building that’s a 10-minute walk from the Trolley Barn. Hebel, along with others, says he sees his work as a direct refutation of our current throw-away culture. "Now that everyone can buy the same exact thing from Amazon, people are starting to see the value in handcraft," he says. "Now that everything can be standardized, now we’re seeing the value of what we actually want." This might look like clients who come to him exhausted by endless Googling for mass-produced metal details like railings or lighting fixtures and find themselves greatly relieved that he can build them exactly what they’re looking for, no matter how whimsical, weird, or wild. And, he says, the product he makes, imbued with "soul" and imagination from the maker, will last more than a lifetime. "All these things are breaking down, and we’re seeing that happen in real time," says Stilley. "You go and look at all these buildings from when they first started building them cheaper, and they’re all falling apart. And it’s the same with everything, right?" Her sentiment is perhaps indicative of that of her entire generation. Though Stilley approached adulthood thinking she’d find an income-maximizing job, her priorities have shifted. "I want to make things that’ll last. I walk around downtown, I look at all the cool buildings there, and I think, That’s the thing I want to contribute to." And they do: Butler says that most students go on to work in new construction.

The stone studio is filled with students’s projects.