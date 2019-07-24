The Trellis That Keeps It Cool
The Babat residence in Nashville is blessed with a big backyard; however, the blistering Tennessee sun once made it feel more like a broiler than a place to kick back and relax. Enter architect Michael Goorevich—then on staff at Manuel Zeitlin Architects—who devised a wood-and-steel trellis to cover part of the space. To ensure the span shades the terrace from early afternoon until evening, Goorevich painstakingly modeled the path of the sun to determine the correct orientation and angle for the trellis, as well as the depth and spacing of its Douglas fir crossbeams. Beneath its steep rise, the residents find respite from the sun, entertain guests, and frequently dine al fresco.
