About Nardi Associates

The depth and breadth of Nardi Associates’ expertise is expressed in the wide range of services offered by the firm. Project experience varies in scope from private residences and custom furniture to complex university facilities, multi-family housing, and urban master planning. Our team is highly qualified to provide a wide-variety of professional services with the personal involvement of its principals in all phases of project development. Nardi Associates also works closely with a strong team of specialized consultants. No matter the nature of the project or service provided, Nardi Associates consistently carries out a tradition of modernism spanning over 40 years of independent professional practice.







For more detail information, please check out our website: http://www.nardi-associates.com/

Please follow our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NardiAssociates