A Family Lives Harmoniously Together in This Captivating Multi-Generational Home

In Sangolquí, Ecuador, architects create a striking Z-shaped home to accommodate two generations.
When Raul Ortega wanted to build a home that would accommodate his wife and children, as well as his elderly parents, he turned to Quito–based architecture firm Estudio A0 for help. After much strategic planning, the team revealed their solution: two houses in one, serving as independent and interdependent structures. This way, the family members could live harmoniously together, while still maintaining a sense of autonomy.
