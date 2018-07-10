A Sleek Australian Dwelling Keeps its Cool With Passive Design

Outside Melbourne, a light-filled residence with a private garden cuts a narrow figure to minimize solar impact.
Located in the Melbourne suburb of Bulleen, this 4,306-square-foot, site-sensitive home by local studio MODO Architecture opens up to connect with the garden and stay cool.
The house is set on a sloping site, with its length running from east to west. Resisting a conventional, rear backyard, the main body of the dwelling rests along the southern boundary, wrapping around the end of the site to focus the view inward. When the sliding glass doors are fully opened, the interiors meld with the garden and timber deck.