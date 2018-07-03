Four Courtyards Form This Modern Waterfront Home
Chicago–based firm John Ronan Architects has recently revealed one of their latest projects: a single-family residence known as the Courtyard House. The 5,000-square-foot contemporary home is organized around a series of four courtyards, hence the property's name, and consists of indoor/outdoor living spaces to provide privacy and shade.
"This project explores spatial complexity through the studied arrangement of interior and exterior "rooms" and their relationship with the site," explains one of the architects.
The site has had a strong influence on the home's material choices and color palette, both of which have been inspired by the lakefront setting.
Charred wood siding references the beach bonfires common in the area, and the use of channel glass in portions of the facade refer to the green beach glass that washes up on shore.
The strong sense of place starts as soon as you approach the house, as visitors must cross a "bridge" over a reflecting pool to enter. Once inside, guests will be embraced by a double-height great room that frames gorgeous views of Lake Michigan.
Shop the Look
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: John Ronan Architects
Builder/General Contractor: Michael Wood
Structural Engineer: GMS Structure
Landscape Design: John Ronan Architects
Lighting Design: John Ronan Architects
Interior Design: John Ronan Architects
Cabinetry Design/Installation: Preibe's Creative Woodworking
MEP Engineer: dbHMS
Photography: Steve Hall © Hall+Merrick Photographers
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.