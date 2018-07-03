Four Courtyards Form This Modern Waterfront Home

Chicago–based firm John Ronan Architects has recently revealed one of their latest projects: a single-family residence known as the Courtyard House. The 5,000-square-foot contemporary home is organized around a series of four courtyards, hence the property's name, and consists of indoor/outdoor living spaces to provide privacy and shade.

The exterior of the home is clad in charred wood siding, which pays homage to summertime bonfires on the beach.

"This project explores spatial complexity through the studied arrangement of interior and exterior "rooms" and their relationship with the site," explains one of the architects.

The home is organized around a series of four courtyards.

The site has had a strong influence on the home's material choices and color palette, both of which have been inspired by the lakefront setting.

Charred wood siding references the beach bonfires common in the area, and the use of channel glass in portions of the facade refer to the green beach glass that washes up on shore.