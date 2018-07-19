A Forest Retreat in Washington Takes Cues From Scandinavian Design
Located in Quilcene, Washington, on a peninsula that juts south into Hood Canal, this nature retreat for a Seattle family has a clean, economic form, and a material palette that’s inspired by the classic Danish sommerhus, or cottage.
The tightly designed shapes sit quietly in an existing meadow, next to a forest of Douglas fir overlooking the southern view of Hood Canal. The owner wanted a cabin retreat that would serve as a comfortable and practical getaway for his family, who love the great outdoors. He also wanted the house to have additional rooms for guests.
Seattle–based firm Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects separated the 1,700-square-foot program into three gabled structures that were carefully composed to harmonize with the site and make the best of two distinct views. The third volume—the bunkhouse—is placed slightly to the side, and closed off when not in use.
Where the two angled forms meet, a small entryway is established. On one side of this entryway are the private spaces, including the two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms. On the other side is a simple great room where the living, dining, and kitchen spaces are located.
"The angle and placement of the forms was a challenge, but the result is what we had in mind—a deceptively simple series of shapes in the landscape, with its austerity emphasized by the material and color choices of both the interior and exterior," says one of the firm’s founders, Geoffrey T. Prentiss.
Both the common and private areas have small decks that extend out towards the forest. In the great room, a row of French doors opens out onto a low deck, expanding the space out into the meadow and beyond.
The bunkhouse, an existing structure, was relocated and remodeled for additional sleeping space. Like the main house, the bunkhouse is also minimal in layout and aesthetics, housing bunk beds, a bathroom, and an outdoor shower for guests.
Dark accents, in the form of collar ties across the great room and the kitchen counters, add to the atmosphere of serene simplicity. The minimalist interiors are tempered with warmth from the wood flooring, butcher-block countertops, and white IKEA cabinets.
"In addition to the challenge posed by the site placement, our reuse of the existing structure to make the bunkhouse resulted in an interesting problem to solve. The relatively tight budget also meant we needed to be creative in our choices—forms, finishes, and techniques—but also resulted in the aesthetic we were aiming for," says Prentiss.
Project Credits:
Architecture: Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects
Builder: Todd Hulbert Construction
Structural engineering: Evergreen Design
