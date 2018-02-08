A Crafty Triangular Addition Carves Out Office Space in a London Backyard
Two homeowners in the London borough of Hackney sought to extend their double Victorian house, located at the end of a row of traditional terraced residences, to create a much-needed home office without compromising too much outdoor space. The yard, as it was, was interrupted at a very sharp angle.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Working from home, but lacking dedicated office space for their startup, the couple asked London-based architecture and design firm Yellow Cloud Studio to create a light-filled study that would allow them to host meetings while still leaving space for greenery and an herb garden in their backyard.
The architects proposed a very simple solution—a wooden triangle positioned in the middle of the backyard to host the study, distancing itself from the existing house by way of a generous, glazed passage, and with an elongated glass wedge inserted to take advantage of natural light from the only source of direct sunlight.
The open-plan design allows for numerous configurations, and provides ample space for a large desk and a meeting table.
"The project's choice of materials is very particular, and every decision was made based on the form and concept of the design," explain the architects. "The complexity of the structure had to be balanced out with a minimalism of materiality—plywood, timber deck. and glass."
The glazed passage provides bright access to the study space while offering space for a large, built-in bookshelf and a cozy reading corner.
A series of triangles play throughout the addition, with the light-giving glass wedge concluding in a large, glazed door leading out to the yard.
The new design creatively addresses the yard's limitations, brilliantly working with the available space and transforming it into a striking and functional renovation.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Yellow Cloud Studio Ltd., Eleni Soussoni & Romanos Tsomos
Builder/General Contractor: Rimi Renovations, Rimi & Mustafa Shehu
Structural Engineer: PGCS Partnership, Micky Girgis
Lighting Design: Yellow Cloud Studio Ltd., Eleni Soussoni & Romanos Tsomos
Interior Design: Yellow Cloud Studio Ltd., Eleni Soussoni & Romanos Tsomos
Other Credits: PWC Building Control Services, Andre Samson