A Used Cargo Van Becomes a Mobile Studio
Posted by Caroline Williamson
Once he bought the van, Both renovated the interior, taking inspiration from modern architecture. Despite having zero carpentry experience prior to this project, he completed all of the woodwork himself using reclaimed wood from a 19th century church in Cleveland, Ohio.
The interior might be small in size, but it comes with a futon bed, a kitchen with a stove, and solar panels on the roof to provide power for the fridge and a home theater system.
Having learned many lessons along the way, Both decided to share the entire process in a detailed, step-by-step guide at TheVanual.com. He’s also included tons of tips and tricks for living on the road in a van.