A Progressive Melbourne Development Company Helps Facilitate an Exquisite Home Renovation

BuildHer consults on projects and also offers an online course in construction project management. Says cofounder Rebeka Morgan, "When you are trying to create your dream family home there is a lot of pressure to get it right, so we are their personal building coaches."



For this recently sold home in Northcote, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, BuildHer partnered with the homeowner to help her purchase the land, as well as manage the design and build team, which consisted of renowned architects Bellemo & Cat and contractor Beirin. The result is a stunning remodel that combines a new sun-dappled extension with a renovated period home.