A Progressive Melbourne Development Company Helps Facilitate an Exquisite Home Renovation
BuildHer consults on projects and also offers an online course in construction project management. Says cofounder Rebeka Morgan, "When you are trying to create your dream family home there is a lot of pressure to get it right, so we are their personal building coaches."
For this recently sold home in Northcote, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, BuildHer partnered with the homeowner to help her purchase the land, as well as manage the design and build team, which consisted of renowned architects Bellemo & Cat and contractor Beirin. The result is a stunning remodel that combines a new sun-dappled extension with a renovated period home.
In the latter, historical elements like leadlight windows and cast-iron fireplaces were preserved, while the glass-walled addition now hosts an open-concept living area that overlooks the backyard, a gas-heated in-ground pool, and private garden.
The interior palette in the extension includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry from the kitchen to the bathroom, fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets, polished concrete floors, and black steel accents, such as in the open-tread staircase and windows.
The open floor plan includes an integrated sunken play area complete with a natural rattan hanging chair from Byron Bay Hanging Chairs, making entertaining easy for kids and adults alike.
Check out more photos and project sources on BuildHer's Instagram.