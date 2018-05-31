Try Dwell+ For FREE
A Sculptural Steel Abode on Lake Geneva Is Up For Auction
Real Estate + European Homes

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
View 13 Photos
Near Evian, France, this gorgeous, waterfront hideaway of larch, steel, and concrete will be sold—without reserve—to the highest bidder.

On the shores of Lake Geneva in the town of Thonon-les-Bains, France, this waterfront property resembles a large-scale, modern sculpture, its rusty patina the result of black steel having colored with age. Built for European artist Marc Dentand, the home was designed by architects Michael Widrig and Daniel Kaufman with the artistic interiors completed by the owner himself. Valued at €5,500,000, Casa 26 opens for bidding on June 5 through Concierge Auctions, and will sell without reserve to the highest bidder on June 8.

Sitting less than 20 feet from the water’s edge, the home enjoys a spectacular lakeside view. 

The 7,750-square-foot, five-bed, four-bath residence was constructed using only three materials: larch, black steel, and concrete. The larch was sourced from the surrounding Alps and gives the interiors the warmth of an alpine abode, while the refined carpentry work is reminiscent of the interior of a boat—very fitting, considering that the home fronts a pier with a ferry that transports travelers to and from Switzerland. 

The property is constructed with exclusively recyclable materials and maintains a low level of energy consumption. 

A wall of windows frames the spectacular view of the lake and imparts a dynamic sense of place throughout the open-plan living area. 

Thirty-foot ceilings feature skylights for increased natural lighting. The walls are paneled in larch and provide concert-hall quality acoustics, and the floors are a polished black concrete. 

The spacious dining area overlooks the open living room and the surrounding greenery. 

The interior design is very much part of the home’s identity, with some of the furniture built into the property and designed by the artist-homeowner himself to reflect and complement the surrounding landscape. 

Artistic touches have been added at every turn. 

The minimalist interior palette is the perfect canvas for Dentand's collection. 

Says homeowner Dentand, "You come here and you sleep well. I think that this is the most relaxing place that I have ever been." 

A beautifully designed, mosaic-like tile shower. 

The large terrace is shaded by trees. 

Casa 26 will go to the highest bidder without reserve auction on June 8. Bidding opens on June 5. For more information, or to register to bid, click here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

