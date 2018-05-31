A Sculptural Steel Abode on Lake Geneva Is Up For Auction

Near Evian, France, this gorgeous, waterfront hideaway of larch, steel, and concrete will be sold—without reserve—to the highest bidder.
On the shores of Lake Geneva in the town of Thonon-les-Bains, France, this waterfront property resembles a large-scale, modern sculpture, its rusty patina the result of black steel having colored with age. Built for European artist Marc Dentand, the home was designed by architects Michael Widrig and Daniel Kaufman with the artistic interiors completed by the owner himself. Valued at €5,500,000, Casa 26 opens for bidding on June 5 through Concierge Auctions, and will sell without reserve to the highest bidder on June 8.
The 7,750-square-foot, five-bed, four-bath residence was constructed using only three materials: larch, black steel, and concrete. The larch was sourced from the surrounding Alps and gives the interiors the warmth of an alpine abode, while the refined carpentry work is reminiscent of the interior of a boat—very fitting, considering that the home fronts a pier with a ferry that transports travelers to and from Switzerland.
Shop the Look
Casa 26 will go to the highest bidder without reserve auction on June 8. Bidding opens on June 5. For more information, or to register to bid, click here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Save
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.